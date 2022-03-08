High Point police cracking down on red light, speed violations

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Pulling city camera footage of red-light traffic violations, High Point Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Crouse points to his laptop screen moments before impact.

“Red light. Got a car traveling north, runs the red light, gets hit, actually flips over,” he said.

Cameras captured six similar crashes on Main Street in the downtown area in the past two months.

“If you drive up and down Main Street on any given day, and you’re paying attention, you can witness someone run a red light,” he said.

Intersections at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and English Street are constant problem areas.

“Every time I’m at an intersection, and my light turns green, I look left and right before I go just to make sure someone’s not going to come through that red light at the last second,” Crouse said.

In response to the recent crashes and other traffic violations in the area, High Point police will plan a multi-agency saturation patrol on Main Street on March 24.

“Last year we had just over 4,000 crashes in the city of High Point. Right at 1,000 of them occurred on Main Street or on one of the little side streets within a block of Main Street, so almost 25% of our crashes occurred on Main Street,” Crouse said. “Already in 2022…we’ve had more than 600 crashes in the city. And out of those 600, over 130 of them happened on Main Street.”

Crouse said some of those 2021 collisions involved serious injuries.

The campaign will include officers from High Point, Greensboro, Gibsonville, North Carolina A&T State University, UNCG and PTI Airport.

Members of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol will also participate.

“If we took speeding and not wearing a seatbelt and driving while impaired out of all of our crashes, our number of fatalities would drastically drop…those three things are oftentimes a contributing factor in almost every single one of our serious injury and fatal crashes that we have,” Crouse said.

He said distracted driving and drivers rushing to get where they’re going contribute to many of the red-light violations.

The campaign is part of the state’s Vision Zero initiative to reduce roadway deaths and injuries.