HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police chief will be retiring closer to the end of this year.

The High Point Police Department confirmed that Chief Travis Stroud will be retiring from his position as chief on November 30, 2023.

Stroud was named to the job of chief in May 2021. He has been with the High Point Police Department since 1995.

There is a job listing on the High Point website actively hiring for Stroud’s replacement.

Recently, High Point Police Department worked on a proposal for a new real-time crime center.