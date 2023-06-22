HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point is working to change its image from a city that operates as a worldwide furniture market twice a year to a year round destination, and one of the ways to do that is to revitalize a main entry point into the city.

From Interstate Business 85 onto South Main Street, there are signs of new development that will be more welcoming to visitors.

Changes along one of the main arteries into the city will enhance the way it looks, and that perception is already changing how residents feel.

Police Chief Travis Stroud has seen the Sheetz on South Main Street abandoned and dilapidated since 2019, but news that it will be reopened as a Circle K says a lot about the direction that corridor is headed.

“I do think we have taken a lot of mitigating efforts along our Main Street corridor to make things better. Our officers are very proactive. I think we have seen a lot of improvements in our crime stats,” Stroud said.

Police data shows officers were called to the old Sheetz location 40 times while it’s sat abandoned. They were called mostly for suspicious cars and no major crimes.

Stroud says he doesn’t believe Sheetz left the location solely due to crime but believes growth in the area four years later is a sign of faith in the area’s future.

“They’re redoing the business loop and Cloverleaf down there. We are expecting to see a lot of revitalizations and businesses going on to include this addition here,” he said.

Stroud also promises frequent patrols. We witnessed two of in under half an hour on Thursday evening.

“We plan on enforcing the law just like we always have in the past. Our crime stats look pretty good right now despite what you might see in the news. Our officers are doing an excellent job, and I plan on keeping it up,” Stroud said.

People who live in High Point say getting rid of blighted structures and bringing in new businesses gives them a sense of pride.

“When you try to do something positive like with abandoned buildings and that kind of stuff and put them back up and get them operational, it does enhance the community, and people get a sense things are looking better and looking up,” said Albert McKnight, a High Point resident.

Longtime residents say this part of town has been through a lot, and revitalization is much needed.

“I think it’s going to give more opportunity to High Point. High Point is a beautiful place to be,” said Tasha Carpenter, another resident.

Stroud says the biggest challenge he still faces is staffing, and they are still recruiting new officers to the department.