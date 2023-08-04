HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud isn’t always out in the streets anymore after three decades in law enforcement, but on Tuesday night, his seasoned instincts kicked into full gear when he saw a man in distress.

Stroud was driving to National Night Out festivities when he saw a man on the North Hamilton Street Bridge and did a double take.

It’s what he did next with the help of two of his officers that saved a man’s life.

The bridge is right over very active train tracks. When the chief saw a man climbing over the side, he knew he had to step in.

“As I came up the street, I saw him step over, and I started thinking, ‘This is probably not good,’” Stroud said.

He approached the man from the side of the bridge slowly.

“I asked him what was going on,” Stroud said.

He called for backup, and Officer Andrew Ridge arrived first.

“I remember looking over and seeing him, and when he showed up, my confidence went up,” Stroud said.

Officer Scott Treadway arrived right afterward, and the three officers silently approached the man on the edge of the bridge.

“We’re all sort of trying to talk to him, and every time … we could get him to answer a question, he would turn his head. Every time he would look away from Officer Ridge and I, we would take another step,” he said.

With each step in the darkness toward the man on the bridge, they worried he would slip over the trestle.

“I was pretty confident he was going to fall,” Stroud said.

Then they made their move.

“We were able to get close enough. We got him to look at another officer standing on broad street … In a nonverbal fashion, we made that first move, and … we were able to grab hold of him,” Stroud said.

They felt immediate relief.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, and Stroud went with him.

He says for him, it was just part of his job.

“I do want our officers involved in any of these situations in the streets. When anyone can do harm to themselves or harm to someone else, I think law enforcement has a direct role in those kind of mental health calls,” he said.

For Stroud, Ridge and Treadway, they did save a life.

“At the end of the day, it felt sort of good that it all worked out,” he said.

Stroud says the department is responding to more mental health calls recently.

We want to remind people that if you are in crisis, you can call 988 to reach the crisis hotline 24/7 to talk to mental health professionals.