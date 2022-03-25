HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during an operation to curb violent crime and gang activity in High Point, according to a High Point police news release.

Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation.

On Tuesday alone, investigators found five guns, including two short-barreled rifles and one with the serial number removed, as well as 40 grams of heroin and a stolen vehicle.

During the weeklong investigation as a whole, they also found four guns, more than 1.5 pounds of marijuana and 19 grams of cocaine.

Officers were able to arrest five people who were wanted on outstanding warrants in connection with felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, trafficking heroin,

and selling/delivering methamphetamines.

“Those arrested during the operation are of interest to the police due to their involvement or association with gang activity or violent impact crime in the city of High Point and surrounding areas,” the police department said in the news release.

Police released details on the following arrests:

Carlton L Williams, 35 — Possession of a firearm by a felon

Donald Z Lott, 28 — Possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and speeding

Willis O Covington, 20 — Possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance

Marcus D Williams, 31 — Possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of schedule I controlled susbtance and carrying a concealed gun

Dustin A Cagle, 30 — Possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia

Tiquan L Brooks, 22 — Misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua T Stotts, 36 — Possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (arrested twice in a week with narcotics, police say), felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest

On Tuesday, officers arrested and charged multiple teenage suspects that they were surveilling.

Jahlil T Garnes, 18 — Felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Unidentified 15-year-old — Carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a minor and resist, delay and obstruct

Eric A Morris, 18 — Possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Jamari N Mitchell, 18 — Possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and trafficking heroin

Unidentified 15-year-old — Possession of a firearm by a minor