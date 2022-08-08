HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are addressing speeding concerns on Deep River Road.

It’s the location of the first traffic fatality of the year, and speed played a role.

FOX8 crews saw officers clock one driver going 76 miles per hour on the 35-mile-per-hour road.

Officers have issued 120 tickets in the last few months. They have increased their enforcement as people living and working around the area have complained about the danger.

“About two-thirds of the cars on Deep River right now are exceeding the speed limit and most are doing about 50,” said Officer Dekker with High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit. “This is just three minutes or so of clocking vehicles.”

That’s just a small sample of the speeding problem officers are dealing with on Deep River Road in High Point.

“They come down the hill flying,” said neighbor Florence Arent.

She lives at the intersection of Haleys Way and Deep River Road.

She enjoys spending time sitting on her front porch when the weather is nice.

She says that noise is constant day and night.

“I’ve heard a lot of accidents from here. You can hear some at the intersection,” Arent said.

Driving down the curvy road makes her nervous.

“I usually get off as soon as I can. It’s very scary,” she said.

High Point police have been called to the intersection of Deep River Road and Eastchester Drive at least 53 times over the last two years for crashes.

“Coming in at the intersection off of Eastchester, cars really get on it. They speed all the way to the curb. I know the police are over there. A lot of people don’t know. Speed is a problem,” said neighbor Allen Campbell.

Campbell has seen the results of people treating the road like a racetrack.

“I’ve seen a lot of wrecks. A lot of cars flipped over. The aftermath of wrecks. They need to slow down,” he said.

The High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit has focused on this hot spot to slow drivers down.

They are frustrated that drivers are not keeping their speeds to the limit.

“This road is not flat. It’s not straight. It’s residential. It’s 35 mph for a reason, and that reason is safety,” Dekker said.