HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you ever go to Oak Hollow Festival Park and can’t find a place to park? The city of High Point is hoping to change that and make some other updates to the park.

It’s still in the planning phase, but they want to connect the two sides by creating a path between the North Overlook and Oak Hollow sides. The plan also includes more parking, a new playground and some temporary stages that could be moved around the park.

“I write a lot of my songs out here,” said Travis Mouzon. He says the park is his safe space.

“I’ve been coming here for years. It has been my favorite place to create, make music, play music and even meet people,” Mouzon said.

The city hopes their future park plans will lead to other success stories just like Mouzon’s.

“I just think of all the great concerts, family reunions and things we can have there … This is a really great time for us to do this,” said Michael Holmes, who represents District 6 on the High Point City Council.

Plans are underway to increase access points around the park to make it safer to get from one side to the other instead of crossing the busy road at Eastchester Drive.

“I’m excited that we are actually thinking about maximizing this incredible asset that the city has. I think it is one of the most under-utilized resources that we have,” Holmes said.

The need for rowing grows on the lake, including for High Point University’s women’s rowing team, which plans to use the lake for its first season.

“We are looking for best options on how to best utilize the park moving forward,” said Lee Tillery, the director of Parks and Recreation.

The new temporary stages mean hosting multiple events at the same time and expanding on some of their large events like Uncle Sam Jam and Coltrane Festival.

“It has been needed for a while. We have a lot of projects we are working on, so it is time for this one right now, and we hope it is a blueprint for what we want to do in the future,” Tillery said.

It’s a future where Mouzon sees himself on the stage at Oak Hollow Festival Park.

There is no timeline for when these changes could be in place. the Parks Department will present this to the city council and plan to gather public input on the project before they begin any work.