HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With grocery prices up from a year ago, the cost of buying a Thanksgiving meal is hitting families a lot harder this year.

Despite inflation and rising food costs, organizations and local churches that feed hundreds and even thousands for the holiday plan to continue the tradition.

“As far as grocery prices, inflation is killing the nation,” Marichal Eelo said.

It’s one of the reasons Eelo lined up at Helping Hands Ministry on South Main Street in High Point to get everything he needs for the holiday.

“It’s hard to feed your families…with Helping Hands Ministry, it’s the best thing that happened to all of us,” Eelo said. “Taking care of families who can’t support themselves.”

He was one of more than 40 people in line Tuesday morning who received a box with a turkey and all the Thanksgiving fixings.

“This is a special week because we’re giving out 220 turkeys,” said Executive Director of Helping Hands Ministry Steve Key.

Key, who oversees the non-profit, says he has seen the number of people they help double since January from 400 to 800.

Robert Williams Jr., the senior pastor of Williams Memorial C.M.E Church in High Point, knows how the high price of food affects a family.

The church has been feeding thousands of people for more than a decade. This year’s goal is to feed 10,000.

“People stepped up to the plate. We had a significant donation that came to us. Our people stepped up even though the cost has doubled to what we normally do because of the generosity of the members,” Williams said.

The church will hold a giveaway on Nov. 22. The parking lot at 3400 Triangle Road in High Point will open to people at 9 a.m.

The Helping Hands Ministry will continue Wednesday through Thursday.

Meanwhile, other organizations such as the High Point Salvation Army tell FOX8 they have seen an increase in donations from grocery stores as well.

They say it may be because customers can’t afford to shop, so food that’s nearing expiration is donated rather than stores letting it go to waste.