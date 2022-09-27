HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker.

Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are calling the death suspicious and investigating it as a homicide.

“I’m still alive,” David Huffman said. “I’m grateful whatever happened to him didn’t happen to me.”

Huffman lives next door on Amos Street. He knew something was wrong Monday night.

“Said we need to call the landlord because something died inside the house,” Huffman said.

He noticed a strong smell and flies around the window. The property landlord was able to open a window and climb inside, finding Baker and his five dogs.

“What disturbs me is it was right next door. That’s the most disturbing part,” Huffman said.

Neighbors tell FOX8 that investigators carried the dead dogs outside in cages. Those cages are still sitting on the front lawn.

A couple who lived across the street got to know Baker well. They did not want to be identified but told FOX8 that he was always willing to help his neighbors.

“Ain’t nobody else going to be able to take his place. I can’t see it,” they said.

The last time they saw Baker was Friday.

A spokesperson for the High Point Police Department could not share any additional details.

If you have any more information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.