HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point residents on West Willis Avenue tell FOX8 that foxes near abandoned buildings are causing health and safety concerns.

According to neighbors, an old church at the end of the street has been abandoned. The building is falling apart, and the grass is high.

As far as Virginia Bass knows, no one has used the church in recent years.

“This stuff has been going on for decades,” Bass said.

Bass and other neighbors have spotted at least two foxes around the church.

“This isn’t comfortable…this isn’t livable,” she said.

She believes open windows and doors help the foxes gain access to the vacant church.

“The door is open. You can walk right in there. If I can see it, you know they are going up in there. It’s no telling what’s up in there,” she said.

It gets worse. Next door to Bass’ home is another boarded-up vacant home.

“In the night I like to come out and sit because it’s cool. But since this is all surrounding me, I’m terrified. They could be right beside me, and I don’t even know it,” she said.

Bass called North Carolina wildlife officials but says she was given tips to keep her property clean and told to avoid feeding the wild animals.

She’s hoping something can be done to fix the problem.

“I would rather see a vacant field than to see this,” she said.

We also reached out to High Point Animal Control. The person who answered the phone said they have not received any reports of foxes in the area.

They did say you tend to see more foxes around this time of year.

You are advised to keep your distance and call Animal Control immediately if you spot one.

After FOX8 started looking into things, we learned code enforcement inspectors will be out first thing Thursday morning.