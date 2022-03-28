HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Square, round, coffin-shaped, gel or acrylic. No matter how you like your nails, Christine Williams can perfect them.

She considers herself a nail artist.

“Always done or dealt with nails and things like that. During the pandemic, I learned this is what I wanted to do,” said Williams.

She left Philadelphia in 2008 and moved to High Point. A little over a year ago, she opened The Nailery, LLC.

“I do chain nails. I do aqua nails. I put water in the nails. Anything you want you can probably get here,” said Williams.

Including lashes, massages and waxing.

“It’s like therapy. Somewhere you can just come and relax feel like the world is off your shoulders,” said Williams.

Christine’s first love is nails.

“It makes you feel good just to be beautiful. You know your nails are beautiful,” said Williams.

People are willing to pay a price to get what they want.

“I have people who pay $30 for a set and then you have people who might pay $400 for a set and because they’re different and they like to express themselves in their nails,” said Williams.

The Nailery is housed in an old church on East Green Street in High Point. Christine says the lord led her to what she is doing.

“I’ve come from such struggling background such a hard background and to be here today is awesome,” said Williams.

Something that makes this business more attractive to some customers, the hours.

The Nailery opens at 8 a.m. and doesn’t close until 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“People can’t find a spot to go after work. We’re that place to go,” said Williams.

Christine kept her customers in mind when she picked her location.

“I wanted to be in the neighborhood. I wanted to be that place where if you don’t have a car you don’t have to get a ride or catch a bus. You can just walk across the street and come see us,” said Williams.

The Nailery is located at 2010 East Green Drive in High Point. She is in suite 102.