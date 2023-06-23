HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Museum is on a mission to preserve a tiny village that’s a snapshot of a way of life we’ve left behind.

That village is known as The Highland Cotton Mill Village.

The village holds mill houses first owned by Highland Cotton Mill then sold to employees in the 1960s.

“This is something that should be preserved,” said JR Snider, whose grandfather worked at the cotton mill.

When you walk through the village, it might look like an ordinary neighborhood, but the community surrounding Mill Avenue in High Point’s historic district holds a rich history spun from the threads of a once-booming textile industry and the men and women who manned the machines.

“All of us have an important story to tell … We are here to collect the stories from everyone in the past and in the present,” said the registrar for the High Point Museum Corrine Midgett.

The mill was established in 1913. When workers finished their jobs for the day, they went to their mill houses to be with their families.

“When you think of houses of more than 100 years old, you think that they are mansions, but here is just mill houses that are still there,” Snider said.

Snider visited his grandfather at the village when he was a child.

“My grandparents lived in the village in their late 20s … He worked in the mill up until his retirement,” Snider said.

Snider fondly remembers the ordinary things he shared with his grandparents like walking to the mill, visiting a store and riding along on a mule.

But those ordinary tasks from ordinary people can get lost in history as time goes by, and generations pass away.

That’s why the High Point Museum is working on collecting memories and pieces of history from anyone from this village.

As of now, the staff has collected photos from that era and hopes to one day have them on display for the world to remember.

The team is working on creating a walking tour in the Highland Cotton Mill Village. A rough draft is set to be ready at the end of summer.

The walking tour could be available starting this fall. For more information, click here.