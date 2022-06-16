HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was apprehended by US Marshals in a murder investigation is facing an additional charge for a 2021 shooting.

High Point Police Department says that on July 20, 2021, officers responded to Camden Avenue about a shooting. Officers said they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He survived the shooting. During the investigation, officers developed a suspect but didn’t have probable cause for an arrest.

On June 15, additional information about the Camden Avenue shooting was obtained and police charged Nigel D. Pegues, 28, of High Point, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Pegues was already in the Guilford County Jail after he was accused of shooting and killing Cornelius R. Woods on May 28.

He was given a $2 million bond for the additional charge.