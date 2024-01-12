HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man who was arrested for assault is now charged with murder, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Oct. 7, 2023, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to an assault in the 2700 block of

Triangle Lake Road.

Officers found Viet Dinh, 53, of High Point, unconscious on the ground. Guilford County EMS took him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrested Antwaun D. Morgan-Chrisman, 35 of High Point, and charged him with

felony assault inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point and issued a $100,000 secured bond.

The victim remained in the hospital for several weeks. On Dec. 18, 2023, officers were

told that Dinh died at the hospital.

Preliminary autopsy results ruled Dinh’s death a homicide.

Officers obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Morgan-Chrisman, and The U.S. Marshals

Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him on Friday.