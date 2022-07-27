HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The group Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence is looking for answers in the deaths of their children.

They’re asking you to speak up if you know anything that could help solve violent crimes in the Piedmont Triad. They had a weekly walk in High Point with police Wednesday evening.

Just last week, the police chief addressed violent crime in the city. Chief Travis Stroud said it’s been on a steady decline since 2019.

That’s the same year Qumara Lee lost her son to gun violence. On Wednesday, she gathered with a group of moms who march weekly to put an end to it.

With flyers in hand, the Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence group walked down South Main Street in High Point. Lee was in the crowd. Her son, Quenton Harrington, was shot and killed on that street in 2019. It’s still hard for his mother to come back to this area.

“It’s painful,” she said. “It hurts to know I’m standing across the street from the store where these individuals approached him, and he had no idea these individuals were getting ready to do something so mean to him.”

It’s an emotion she shares with other parents who’ve lost their children to gun violence. They gather every Wednesday to speak with community members, looking for answers to unsolved murders. The president of the group, Tonya Cuthbertson, hopes seeing real faces and real emotions will motivate people to speak up.

“If you can put a name with a face, and you can see the heartbreak in us, you can know what we go through on the daily,” Cuthbertson said.

This was only the second walk in the City of High Point. Organizers are expanding their efforts past Greensboro, opening them up to the entire state to support more mothers.

“We’re trying to advocate for everybody that we can advocate for,” Cuthbertson said. “If there’s a momma out there that needs us, and we’re able to, we’re coming to help her. Simple as that.”

These mothers will continue connecting with others and walking every week, making sure people don’t forget their children’s stories.

“Somebody knows what’s happening in their community,” Lee said. “Stop being silent because that silence is allowing these individuals to keep killing in these communities and keep harming our babies.”

These mothers said they often find people are more comfortable sharing information with them than with the police.

High Point officers were at the walk on Wednesday to make sure everyone knows they are still working to solve this homicide.