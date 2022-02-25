High Point mother who adopted children from Ukraine shares fears

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point mother with a special connection to Ukraine says she’s horrified as she watches violence unfold in the country.

Shannon Newby has been to Ukraine at least 14 times in the past five years. Each time has resulted in a life-changing event.

Now as war and destruction take over parts of the country, she’s struggling with what she can do to help and more importantly how she’ll explain all this to her kids who have a special connection to the country as well.

Shannon has eight children total. Seven of them have down syndrome. Six of them are under the age of four and adopted from Ukraine.

She says her connection to Ukraine started with her grandmother who was a missionary in Ukraine and used to share stories with Shannon about the orphanages there. She says the thought never left her mind when it was time to have her own children.

Shannon had her oldest son when she was 19 and was told by doctors that she would no longer be able to have children. Seven years ago, after several treatments, she had a baby boy with down syndrome. She wanted him to have siblings, so she went to Ukraine to adopt.

She says it’s customary in Ukraine for children with special needs to be given up for adoption. She says she had a soft spot for children with down syndrome because of her son at home. It was more motivation for her to adopt children that shared the same needs as her biological son.

Within three years and 14 trips to the country, she ended up with six more children.

In the past few days, Shannon’s chaotic life has become even more stressful as she watches the native country of her six youngest children suffer attacks from Russia.

“What will I tell my kids 10 years from now when we talk about their country and what’s happened?” Shannon said.

Her children are too young to understand now, but she says they can feel her sadness about the situation.

“I have moments of just crying for…no reason. And sometimes Nathan will cry with me. He doesn’t understand why I’m crying.” she said. “It’s such a very helpless feeling when I have contact…birth moms who are like ‘pray, pray, pray. We don’t know what to do. We’re going to bomb shelters. We’re scared. Our bank cards are cut off. We can’t buy food.'”

Shannon says she does her best to keep them happy and healthy while she helplessly watches the destruction of their country.

“It’s really hard to feel like you’re so far away and can do absolutely nothing, but you love these people, and you love this place you’ve been because after three years of almost living there, you feel like it’s your second home. And then it gave me…six beautiful children,” she said. “We can hope that maybe Ukraine comes out on top of this, and we can take them back to this country that they were born in, but it’ll be a very hard conversation to have with them I think.”

Shannon says she’s been trying to keep in contact with some of the kids’ birth moms and her friends in Ukraine, but communication has been spotty.

She says her hope is that the country is preserved enough to take her kids back to visit one day.