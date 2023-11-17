HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man who police say has a history of exposing himself at local businesses has been arrested eight times since May.

Noree Staton’s latest arrest came after police said he was touching himself in front of a mother and daughter.

His mom Temperance Staton said her son needs mental health treatment. She says prison is not the solution for her son to get better. She suggests a mental health institution.

Noree is being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point on a $500,00 bond. A judge called him a danger.

Temperance has tried for months to get mental health help for her 20-year-old son.

In the past, she tried to get help to enroll him in a mental health program, but he was too old to join.

Since May, Noree has been arrested for groping, peeping, exposing himself and several other charges at different High Point businesses.

He’s been banned from more than 13 businesses, most recently from a Chick-fil-A on North Main Street.

“It hurt me … I went into depression, I barely get sleep. I barely eat. I don’t even want to be around nobody because I got to get myself back strong for my son,” Temperance said.

Temperance said her son has a mental illness issue that has to be addressed.

“He can be OK this minute. Next minute, he a whole totally different person,” she said.

She says the justice system hasn’t done enough to help her son.

“He needs a psychologist. He might need medicine. He might need somebody to talk to … every day, somebody to watch over him,” Temperance said.

She says the solution is for her son to be institutionalized at a mental hospital, but she can’t do anything unless granted legal guardian status.

“I’m going to get him the help that he needs, which I’ve been trying to do … by myself,” Temperance said.

Temperance has a guardianship hearing in early December.