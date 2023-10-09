HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The current mayor of a Triad city has announced a run for Congress.

On Monday, Jay Wagner’s congressional campaign announced that he would be running as a Republican candidate for North Carolina’s 6th congressional district after announcing earlier in the year that he would not be seeking re-election for mayor of High Point.

The 6th congressional district is currently represented by Democrat Kathy Manning.

There is a primary election being held for the candidates running to replace Wagner in the mayoral seat on Oct. 10.

“The support and encouragement from individuals in North Carolina and Washington D.C. for a Congressional campaign have been deeply meaningful. Now more than ever, it’s vital to have serious conservative leadership. I will focus on reducing energy costs, curbing excessive spending, reducing our unprecedented inflation, opposing rising sentiments of antisemitism, and fully standing with Israel and supporting their war against terror. Weakness is the greatest detriment to freedom, and I will ensure we have strong leadership to face our greatest of challenges ahead. I will proudly fight each day for our strong North Carolinian values,” Mayor Wagner wrote in his announcement.

Prior to be elected mayor, Wagner served as a High Point City Councilman in Ward 4. He is a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and a partner in Fisher Wagner, PLLC.

“We’re confronted with unparalleled challenges in our federal government. We don’t need more followers in DC who never lead and look to special interests on how to vote; we need proactive leaders who can cut through the Washington gridlock and chaos to provide serious solutions-oriented leadership and deliver tangible results for North Carolinians. I’m excited to step up and fulfill this important role for our families and future,” Wagner concluded in his announcement.