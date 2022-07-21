HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in High Point.

According to High Point police, just after 7 a.m., police, fire and EMS were called to S Centennial Street near East Russell Avenue about a crash. When they got there, they found a Honda CR-V against a tree.

Police say that the driver of the car, Antawon Ingram, 49, was driving on N Centennial and crossed the center line as he crossed the intersection with E Russell Avenue. Ingram served to avoid oncoming traffic and lost control of the vehicle, going off the roadway and hitting a tree.

Ingram was taken to the hospital but unfortunately died from his injuries.

Police say they believe speed and not wearing a seatbelt contributed to the crash.

This is the third traffic fatality in High Point so far in 2022, and they say that each time the person who died wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.