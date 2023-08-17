HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man has won the lottery prize of a lifetime, literally.

Kyung Ko, of High Point, bought his winning ticket for $2 at Charlie’s Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive in High Point. The odds of his ticket matching all five white balls were 1 in 1.8 million.

Ko came to the lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his winning prize. He could either receive $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or receive a $390,000 lump sum.

Ko chose $25k/year and after taxes walked away with $17,813 as his first yearly payment.

This marks the second big North Carolina win in Friday’s Lucky For Life drawing as a Winston-Salem man also matched all five white balls. He claimed his prize on Monday.

