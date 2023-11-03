HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man struck lottery gold and turned a $30 scratch-off into a $100,000 prize.

Casey Shaffer, of High Point, bought his winning Black Titanium ticket from the Murphy USA on Halltown Road in Spruce Pine.

Shaffer claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday and walked away with $71,259 after taxes.

The top Black Titanium prize is $4 million. Since the game’s debut in June, six people have won the $4 million top prize and 16 have won $100,000 prizes.

There are four $4 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes that still remain to be claimed.

