HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You never know how a small act of kindness can change the trajectory of someone’s life.

Every year, Samaritan’s Purse collects millions of shoeboxes full of gifts to give to children around the world. A High Point man received one of these boxes as a child.

“It’s a favorite gift that you can give to somebody, someone that you don’t know, that will make them dance around all day long,” said Aluak “Abraham” Majok. “They will cherish this thing for rest of their life. They will never forget it.”

Many of us don’t understand the power of a simple shoe box filled with everyday items we take for granted.

“A child somewhere may need what you think is not important in your life,” said Abraham.

Abraham does. He grew up in Sudan and had to flee his home country at five years old when war broke out.

“We walked for days in the jungles and crossing small rivers,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t have water and the little food that we had, it was only for maybe two or three days and then you ran out of food.”

Abraham spent years living in refugee camps in Ethiopia and Kenya. It was there in Dec. 1995 at age 13 that a stranger handed him a box.

“When you open these things, you look at things that you never had,” said Abraham. “There are like basic things here. You have toothpaste, you got toothbrushes and you got underwear. You got notebooks. You got pencils and shoes. That was an amazing gift. Had stuff that I have never thought I would have at that time.”

Abraham remembers what it meant to get one of those boxes.

“I was so excited because everyone had something,” he said. “Most exciting thing is things that you see what people in a different class have is now in your hands and you can use them.”

Six years after receiving that gift, Abraham got the opportunity to come to America through the Sudanese Lost Boys Program. He settled in High Point and several years later in 2020 began work at US Metal Crafters.

The company’s owner asked employees to fill Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes this year before knowing Abraham’s story. Abraham and his fellow employees packed nearly 3,000 boxes to send to kids around the world.

“I was so excited to be a part of it,” said Abraham. “I realize now I have to get a box and put what I think a child when I was back there would like to have.”

It was a full-circle moment.

“I just want somebody to feel like when I had that box because I was so excited when I had seen that box,” he said. “Now, I got to put something that I like in a box, so when this kid opened this box, they’re going to be really, really excited.”

Abraham doesn’t know the person who sent him a box all those years ago, but he is grateful for them.

“You have changed my life,” he said. “You have put hope in me that people are out there, great people are out there. I didn’t have a chance to tell them thank you, but now is my chance to tell them. This will be a thank you to them because they have started it, so now we’re going to have to carry on with it.”

Abraham got to drive the thousands of boxes his company packed to the Samaritan’s Purse distribution center in Charlotte where he met the people who deliver the gifts to kids in different countries.