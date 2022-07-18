HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was killed in a head-on crash on Cedrow Drive on Monday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 6 p.m., High Point officers, firefighters with the High Point Fire Department and Guilford County

EMS were sent to the 1700 block of Cedrow Drive when they were told about a crash.

When the responding units arrived at the scene, they found a 2008 Dodge Caliber off the road and a

1997 Saturn station wagon in the road.

Investigators determined the Dodge Caliber was going easr, and the Saturn was going west. The Saturn crossed the center line and hit the Dodge Caliber head-on.

As a result of the crash, Melvin Lend Crosby, 58, of High Point, died at the scene.

An 81 year old High Point women in the Dodge Caliber suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. Alcohol and failure to wear a seatbelt are contributing factors, the release says.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

This is the second traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2022.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.