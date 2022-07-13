THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment this week charging a High Point man with second-degree murder and death by distribution, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of High Point, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

On May 28, 2021, officers responded to 311 James Avenue and found 35-year-old Jacob Fields dead. The autopsy report revealed Fields died from a fentanyloverdose.

Investigating detectives identified Grady as the supplier of fentanyl to Fields. Thomasville detectives worked with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office who then presented the case to the grand jury.

On June 13, High Point officers assisted the TPD in locating and arresting Grady at his High Point address without incident.

Grady received a $500,000 secured bond and is in the Davidson County Jail.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call Thomasville Police at (336) 475-4284.