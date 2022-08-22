HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was shot and killed on Garden club Street on Monday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.
Around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to Garden Club Street when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon.
When officers arrived, they found Terrance J. Parms, 32, of High Point, dead from a gunshot wound.
A suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of
High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.