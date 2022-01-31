High Point man charged with first-degree murder after man shot in chest, killed

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A High Point man was charged with first-degree murder on Monday in connection to the shooting death of another man, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 3:47 p.m., officers responded to Brentwood Street when they were told about a shooting in a parking lot.

Arriving officers found Walter Chapman, 23, of High Point, and learned he had been shot in the leg. He had a gun when officers first approached him.

Officers obtained the gun, and Chapman received first aid from officers before being taken to the hospital.

A short time later, Christopher Sellers, 19, of High Point and Deonucus Wilson, 25, of High Point, arrived in a private vehicle at a hospital in High Point.

Sellers had been shot in the chest and died at 7:17 p.m.

Wilson was not injured. He was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Wilson has been charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure as a part of criminal game activity and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail High Point under a $2,000,000 bond.

Chapman has been charged with first-degree murder.

No bond information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.