HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man is accused of assaulting an officer and leading police on a chase through three cities on Thursday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1000 block of Sweetbriar Road. The caller told dispatchers a person claimed to have been assaulted and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

When officers arrived, they found Bobby D. Jones Jr., 42, of High Point.

During the investigation, Jones physically assaulted an officer then got into a vehicle and tried to run into another officer who was pulling up to the scen, the release says.

A vehicle chase then began and went through High Point, Thomasville and Trinity and Guilford and Randolph Counties.

Jones’ vehicle came to a stop while trying to cross a median on I-74 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

He ran away from officers and was arrested after a short foot chase, police say.

Jones is charged with:

felony assault on a law enforcement officer

felony flee to elude

DWI

vandalism

resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer