HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested and charged a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release.
Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point.
On Thursday at about 1 p.m., officers with the Street Crimes Unit, Vice & Narcotics Unit
and SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive.
Detectives seized several weapons and drugs from the home including:
- 31 guns, including rifles, handguns, pistols and shotguns
- various calibers of ammunition
- more than 4 pounds of mushrooms
- 16 pounds of marijuana
- more than 4 pounds of marijuana THC wax
- 614 tablets of Percocet/fentanyl
- 465 tablets of MDMA (ecstasy)
- more than 5.5 grams of heroin
- body armor vests
- about $50,000 in cash
Alexander Kuzmanoff, 26, of High Point, is charged with:
- possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I
- PWISD schedule II
- PWISD schedule 6
- trafficking MDMA
- trafficking heroin
- possession of a stolen firearm
- maintaining a dwelling for drug activity
- selling narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school
Kuzmanoff was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point and held on a $500,000 secured
bond.