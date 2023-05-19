HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point is at the precipice of its own renaissance as it works toward being known for more than the flare of the biannual furniture market.

The city is launching a rebrand that will encompass a vision for more creativity and inclusivity with the hope of encouraging new kinds of businesses to call High Point home.

High Point’s downtown area has been revitalized in recent years, especially since the Rockers came to town, and nightlife is growing with it.

If you want somewhere to hang out and grab a drink on a Friday night, High Point’s nightlife is thriving

From Stock and Grain’s festive live music and variety of options for late-night eats to a brew on tap at Paddled South or sitting down to catch up with friends at Plank Street Tavern, locals have options like they never have before.

“It’s incredibly exciting. We live about a mile from the downtown social district. We love seeing all the new development,” said Catherine Martin, a High Point local.

The city of High Point’s rebrand focuses on High Point’s vision, which includes elements like art, creativity and inclusivity, especially as more people call High Point home.

“High Point is special because we have a lot of new and different people moving into town, and lots of the residents truly embrace our new people and really want to make them a part of our community,” Martin said.

The rebrand includes new marketing like colorful logos and imagery, embodying a spark the city has felt in recent years with new businesses like Plank Street Tavern lighting the way.

“We saw it coming with the interviews and getting the Rockers in and the development of that, so we opened in 2019, and nothing else was here other than the Rockers, so we knew the vision of what High Point was going to create,” said Pam Hubay, owner of Plank Street Tavern.

Now, new businesses are popping up. The Blooming Board is celebrating its year anniversary, and just this week, we learned a new arcade bar called Dive Bar is on the way at 312 N. Elm St.

High Point business owners meet monthly to collaborate on what’s working and work with the city to ensure their needs are being met as they grow.

“We couldn’t do what we are doing without the city’s involvement … small business owners can only do so much … the city council, the mayor the police, the fire, everybody is behind this new development,” Hubay said.

Locals say they’re looking forward to what’s on the horizon as well.

“Super excited about the new Carolina Core soccer team that’s coming in 2024. Really looking forward to that coming and going to some new games,” Martin said.

Carolina Core will play at Truist Point, and those fans will have plenty of options to enjoy downtown.

High Point also just started a new initiative called Social Saturday, and their second one will be on June 3.

You can hop on the trolley and visit all the new places and eat, drink and shop.