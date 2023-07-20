HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man is spending his 20th birthday in jail.

Noree Staton went before the judge on Thursday and got a bond increase. Staton is charged with two counts of stalking at a local YMCA. He’s been banned from the property and several other stores on West Hartley Drive in High Point over the last few months, including grocery stores, a Target and coffee shops.

On Thursday, a judge raised his bond to $80,000, which is $5,000 more than he got when in front of a judge on Monday. His mom has bonded him out in the past, but she was not in the courtroom Thursday. During a phone call, she was surprised to hear about the new stalking charges, dating back to May 24.

“There was a guy that went into the women’s locker room and … he was harassing two younger girls,” said a YMCA employee who called the police about the incident.

They called to report Staton, who came into that location as a guest. It was his first visit and his last.

The court documents note he was watching the juveniles work out and then followed them into the locker room. Since this happened, the YMCA has installed security cameras at the entrances of locker rooms so staff can monitor who is coming and going. Their guest policy changed immediately.

“You are here on two counts of misdemeanor stalking,” said Judge Brian Tomlin from Guilford County.

As of Thursday, Staton has 14 total charges for sexual battery, indecent exposure and stalking.

It’s something Judge Tomlin took into consideration when deciding bond.

“The concern is that he is pretty clearly a threat to the community, and another two alleged offenses warrants a little more than a standard bond for these offenses,” Tomlin said.

The public defender requested a lower bond to get the 20-year-old out of jail and into a mental health facility.

Staton’s mom spoke about the help she tried to get her son in court earlier this week.

“He went to see a psychologist on Friday, and he said the psychologist asked him all the questions. He said he doesn’t need help … but my son do need help,” his mom said in court.

She is trying to get guardianship of him, but since he is an adult, it makes the process complicated.

The High Point Community Against Violence group is working on getting him into a facility for help.