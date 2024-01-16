HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Now hiring signs are seen often across the Piedmont Triad. It’s not just businesses. Local governments need employees, too. Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem all have three positions near the top of their vacancy list: police officers, firefighters and public service workers.

Greensboro: High Point: Winston-Salem:

Police: 116 Police: 38 Police: 160

Fire: 22 Fire: 17 Fire: 42

Public Service: 57 Public Service: 35 Public Service: 46

In High Point, public service is one of the city’s largest departments. Right now, they are down about 10 percent. People all across the city rely on every single one those workers, whether it’s to collect your garbage or fix a stormwater drain.

In the rain, shine and cold weather, the dedicated team at public services gets to work.

“They are making sure that we continue those services for the community,” said Ryan Ferguson from the City of High Point.

Garbage, recycling, water, sewer and street cleanup are all covered by the Public Service Department. Right now, there is some rotation in duties to make sure everything gets done.

“For the most part, we want to make sure the employee is doing what their job is, what we hired them for. We’re not trying to burn anybody out by any means,” Ferguson said.

The city hires contractors to cover the projects staff can’t get to since they are already stretched thin.

“We do utilize contractors from time to time to come in and help us, whether that is preparing some roads or water, sewer, infrastructure .. We do have those on standby and work with us regularly,” Ferguson said.

The goal is to have all those resources in house. On Thursday, the city will host a job fair in hopes to fill the much-needed openings.

“We don’t want that process to drag out. We want you to come talk to us, interview with us, and we want make sure we can offer you that job within 24 hours,” Ferguson said.

Instead of on-the-spot offers, the city will send out offers within 24 hours. They say it’s the best way to get the top people in the position, to interview everybody and then select the top candidates.

“Hopefully … by the end of this week, somebody that doesn’t have a job will certainly have a job,” Ferguson said.

The job fair is at the High Point Public Library on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can bring your resume with you or there are computers inside to update it first.