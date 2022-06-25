HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point needs housing like the rest of the Piedmont Triad.

The problem is nobody wants it in their neighborhood.

“We want to maintain it as a neighborhood where kids can play and be safe and not worry about all of the added stresses that come from development,” said Nicole Arnold, who lives on Bridges Drive.

When Arnold’s husband bought their home on Bridges Drive more than 40 years ago, they came for the family-friendly atmosphere.

“We don’t want to be run away from our neighborhood,” she said.

That’s how Arnold and people in her community feel after seeing a rezoning sign in the neighborhood.

“It’s hard to imagine having just a regular sized house in a regular sized neighborhood and then hitting up against a potentially three-story building,” said Arnold.

Efincia Companies wants to build a three-story apartment complex for people ages 55 and older across the street from Arnold’s home.

“Basically off her back doorstep she would be hitting the building,” she said.

Arnold and her neighbors commissioned an artist to paint a rendering of what this building would look like and how their privacy would change.

“The developer did not assemble a lot of land to establish this commercial endeavor,” said Arnold. “Instead, he used his less than three acres in a residentially zoned area of land to create something that would really change the character of our neighborhood.

The proposed project also involves cutting down trees and putting a driveway between two existing homes.

“There’s the potential for our neighborhood to really change in terms of crime or just the fact that there will be a lot more people coming in and out a narrow driveway,” said Arnold.

Added traffic that comes with development is another concern.

“Lighting and traffic and the parking lot and water runoff and all of those things, we have legitimate concerns and we appreciate the opportunity to express those, she said.

The developer wants these families to know every place they build has a goal to make the neighborhood better and alleviate the city’s housing struggles.

There’s a High Point Planning and Zoning Committee on Tuesday night at 6:00. Arnold has gathered signed letters from 25 homeowners in the area showing their opposition to this development. She plans to be at the meeting with them on Tuesday.