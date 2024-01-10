HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Some High Point homeowners deal with backyards that turn into lakes when it rains.

People who live on Quail Marsh Court have dealt with this since 2019 when crews began work to widen Skeet Club Road. They claim the North Carolina Department of Transportation re-routed drainage into their yards.

They took it as far as to sue NCDOT and haven’t gotten a fix yet. They feel like they’ve lost their backyards.

“The way that you’re looking at it now is nothing like what it was like when I bought the property in 2016,” said Shelly Alexander.

Alexander’s backyard used to be a place where her kids and animals could play.

“It’s very frustrating,” she said. “It’s dangerous for my dogs and my children. My children are 13 and 16. Sometimes their friends come out and play in the yard. Well, our yard isn’t really useful anymore.”

When it rains, it floods.

“The water pools all the way everywhere,” said Alexander. “Water is filled like if it was raining right now we wouldn’t be able to stand here because water would probably come to our calf.”

The heavy storms Tuesday washed away her bridge. When FOX8 crews visited the backyard Wednesday, most of the water had dried up but not all of it. The water has washed away parts of the property.

“This is completely missing,” said Alexander. “This is washed away ground. At one time the grass started at the rocks and all this was green and the roots weren’t showing out here, so now you can see all the tree roots.”

To give you an idea of how wet this ground stays, Alexander got a stick to see how far down in the ground it would go.

“That went down maybe four inches,” she said.

Alexander and her neighbors took NCDOT to court over the issue, and she wants them to pay. Even if she gets money to fix the problem, it’s only a temporary solution.

“This is ongoing,” she said. “It’s never going to change. So even if you put a band-aid over the situation, it will continue to arise.”

FOX8 did reach out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A spokesperson said they can’t comment at this time because of the pending litigation.