HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The date of the 2022 High Point Holiday Party has been announced by Furnitureland Rotary Club.

This year’s event is presented by Bethany Medical and The Lenny Peters Foundation. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“The inaugural event was a huge success! We are so appreciative to everyone in the community who has stepped forward to help make this year’s event even bigger and better” said party director Joe Hellinger.

The festivities will begin at 12:00 p.m. with free trolley rides on the Support Local Retailers Trolley Hop.

The trolley will make 10 stops that will take its passengers to 13 retailers throughout High Point.

The trolley will also take a tour through High Point University so passengers may witness the amazing Christmas decorations that will be set up on campus.

Trolley riders are also being challenged to complete a scavenger hunt, the first 150 people who complete the hunt will be given a free long sleeve, event t-shirt.

From 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the party will take place at the intersection of Elm Street and Church Street and the Truist Point concourse.

The main attraction there will be the Smithrock Roofing Holiday Market & Craft Bazaar which will showcase approximately 50 vendors and food trucks.

The bazaar will have three Kids Zones that will feature the following:

10 bounce houses

Pictures with Santa

Face painting

Hot Cocoa and S’mores at the Food Lion Tent

A special holiday treat for the first 1,000 kids to visit the information tent

All activities and treats in the Kids Zone will be free of charge.

“Smithrock Roofing is honored to be presenting the 2022 Holiday Market & Craft Bazaar inside the Rocker’s Stadium during the Holiday Party – be sure to stop by the Smithrock Roofing Tent for tons of giveaways and a chance to win a $250 visa gift card,” said Jordan Smith, CEO of Smithrock Roofing.

Lastly, the moment everyone will have to come to see will be the lighting of the 44-foot-tall Christmas tree which will be emceed by Mix 99.5, The Triad’s Christmas Station.

The ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will feature a special performance by Williams Memorial CME Church Choir as well as other live performances.

The 44-foot-tall Christmas tree will shine for the duration of the holiday season in front of the center field entrance to Trust Point.

Dr. Nido Qubein and High Point University were the single sponsor of the Christmas tree.

“This holiday season when you have dinner at the Stock & Grain Food Hall or simply having a stroll down Church Ave. or Elm St. enjoying the Social District, you will feel like you are at Rockefeller Center while taking in all of High Point’s beauty,” said Dana East, Events Development Manager at Visit High Point.

Also, after the tree-lighting is complete, there will be a fireworks show sponsored by the High Point Rockers and Visit High Point.

View full details about the party here.