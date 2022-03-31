HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Designers and retailers from across the world are in downtown High Point for the start of the furniture market this weekend.

This will be the first one in years without COVID-19 restrictions.

There is excitement leading up to the Saturday kickoff, and pre-registration numbers are up 4% compared to last fall market, according to a High Point Furniture Market Authority spokesperson.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Jana Platina Phipps, the Trim Queen and frequent market visitor. “It feels empowering like we’re going to have the tools that we need again.”

More furniture buyers and sellers are ready to show off the latest furniture.

International company attendance is up 37%, primarily from Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

“We’re like a little bit back to normal,” Phipps said. “We have our international companies for the most part.”

Overall, the numbers are down 13% compared to fall 2019, but there are some new faces.

“This is the first time I come,” said Beytullah Mahmut Begen, a representative from Rakam Carpet in Turkey. “I check new colorizations this year, which color, which designer popular.”

Pandemic supply shortages have put designers’ creativity to the test. Some are using vintage items and materials on hand to move furniture forward.

There are visitors staying in hotels a greater distance away because of capacity. Some restaurants are partially open because of staffing shortages.

High Point Market Authority President Tom Conley told FOX8 they’re making the best of the situation.

“In a way that’s good because of supply chain issues,” Conley said. “We know that some of our restauranteurs and hotels are having problems hiring folks. That’s an issue, so the fact that we’re coming back slowly is helpful for the community and our industry too.”

The market officially kicks off Saturday.

“This recovery is going to be long and slow,” Conley said. “It’s going up, and that’s important.”

Many showrooms are serving box lunches, and there’s extra cleaning for COVID-19 safety.