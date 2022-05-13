HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Furnitureland Rotary will be recognizing five firefighters who helped save people from the Copper Mill Apartments fire back in March.

“Since 1993 Furnitureland Rotary has annually recognized a hero from both the High Point Police and Fire Department. This year’s heroes are Detective Catherine Queen and Captain Charles Jordan, Fire Equipment Operator Nathan Zebron, Fire Equipment Operator Charles Wilson, Firefighter Zack Powers, and Firefighter John Gough,” said Furnitureland Rotary in a statement.

The ceremony recognizing the firefighters will take place on Monday at noon.

Afterward, the club will partner with High Point University to recognize local first responders with an ice cream giveaway from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

During the giveaway, 1,000 servings of ice cream will be handed out, all to employees of the High Point Medical Center, High Point Police Department and High Point Fire Department.

All of Monday’s festivities are a part of Furnitureland Rotary’s 2022 Heroes Day Program.

The ceremony honoring the five firefighters will take place at the Catalyst Club at Truist Point located at 301 North Elm Street in High Point. The rotary meeting will begin at noon with a few Fairview Elementary School students receiving scholarships before the presentation to the heroes begins at 12:30 p.m.

The ice cream giveaway will take place at the entrance of The Fitness Center at High Point Medical Center located at 601 North Elm Street just off Lindsay Street.

For additional information on the events, please contact Joe Hellinger at Joe.Hellinger@Truist.com or (336) 991-7655.