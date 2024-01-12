HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two High Point firefighters went the extra mile literally to help people during Tuesday’s storm despite a small setback.

“You never know what you’re going to encounter in the fire service,” High Point Fire Department Captain Daniel Fleming said.

Tuesday’s storm had High Point firefighters hard at work. Fleming was working.

“Our shift started at 8 a.m. … and ended at 8 a.m. the next morning. So over that 24 hours, we wrote six calls for service,” Fleming said.

From homes filling with water to addressing drainage needs, these first responders are trained to work in these conditions and are always ready to respond.

On Tuesday, they faced an unexpected setback.

“We were dispatched to assist the occupant with a flooding house … En route to the call, our truck started to develop transmission issues,” Fleming said.

The truck wouldn’t budge, so Fleming and another fellow firefighter left the truck behind and set out walking in the storm to help a woman in need.

“I’m just glad that I could do my job. The lady that we helped was super kind. I felt honored to be able to help her in any way I could,” Fleming said.

Their determination didn’t go unnoticed.

The woman’s son posted on Facebook thanking the first responders for their commitment to the job.

“We were thankful, and we wanted to thank them with something. And they said, ‘No. That’s our job.’ And … it gave me goosebumps just thinking about the two guys. It makes me feel proud to be American,” said High Point resident Marcello Marinelli

The fire engine is fixed, and it is ready to roll if there are any emergency calls tonight.