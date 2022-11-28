HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died from cancer, according to a statement released by the HPFD on Monday.

The fire department says he served as a chief mechanic and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

The full statement is provided below:

It is with great sadness we must share the passing of Battalion Chief Randy Campbell after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Chief Campbell served as the Chief Mechanic of our shop for many years and was a valuable member of our department, he will be missed dearly. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. –High Point Fire Department