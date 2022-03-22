HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is paramount to the growth of a city.

As the city of High Point continues to see economic growth in its downtown and surrounding areas, they’re looking to expand parking availability.

But one property the city has its eyes on may be difficult to obtain.

The city is looking at the property where Piedmont Electric Repair Company sits off West English Road and North Lindsey Street. It’s adjacent to an empty lot, which makes it a prime parking location because it’s right behind Truist Point Stadium.

The city is trying to seize it under a process of eminent domain after there was no deal agreed on between the city and the property owner.

“It’s a block from the stadium, and it’s a block from all the job growth that’s taking place around the stadium,” said Greg Ferguson, High Point deputy city manager.

While the property value is listed around $985,000, city officials said they haven’t been able to come to a price agreement with the owner of the Piedmont Electric Company.

On Monday, the city adopted a resolution permitting the city attorney to give a 30-day notice of intent to file a condemnation action against the repair shop owner.

“It’s only one of those tools that you’re going to use if you exhausted other opportunities and avenues. So that would be kind of the last straw,” Ferguson said.

Under the law, the city could obtain private property for public use as long as there is compensation given for it.

Ferguson said they are not currently looking at the process of eminent domain for other properties.

He said it’s a fluid situation and as downtown grows, so will their ideas for parking.

“Anything that’s around the stadium location, the city is going to be interested in taking a look at it,” he said. “The city has a commitment to build a number of decks, and that is one potential option for us.”

At the end of the 30-day notice period, if the settlement between the business owner and the city is not complete, the city can file a civil action to condemn the property by filing a complaint in superior court.

FOX8 reached out to the owner of Piedmont Electric Repairs Company, and they did not want to comment on the ongoing matter.