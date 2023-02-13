HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local custom furniture business will be featured on a national television show.

Hillbuildit Furniture filmed a segment for the designers on the HGTV show “Downhome Fab.”

The owners of Hillbuildit Creation, Kyle and Audrey Hill, started their business just seven years ago in their garage. They marketed their furniture on social media and made connections with several celebrity designers.

Their hard work paid off in a big way. They now have a 6,000-square-foot facility in High Point where they build and ship furniture across the country.

Plus, the world will see their work on the HGTV show when it premieres Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. on Downhome Fab.