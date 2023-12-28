HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The week between Christmas and New Year’s might be slow at the office or out on the roads, but recycling centers are slammed.

All of the wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and Christmas lights fill up the dumpsters.

Even though High Point accepts many items, they are cracking down on what is allowed for you to put in your recycling cart on the curb.

In one year, the City of High Point goes through 15,000 tons of recycling. They also get many unwanted items. It’s dangerous for their employees and costs the city time and money to get that trash in the proper place.

“If you don’t want to touch it with your hands, please don’t put it in your cart,” said Melanie Bruton, the superintendent of recycling for the city of High Point.

All of the items from your curb come to the conveyor belt and are hand sorted at the High Point recycling facility.

Yard waste, blankets, shoes and dirty diapers are lumped in with the paper, plastic and glass.

“Number one … put the items in loose. Number two … make sure you put the items in that we want to recycle,” Bruton said.

Things like Styrofoam, electronics and Christmas lights can be recycled but have to be dropped off at their facility in person. The recycle carts at your house can be filled with plastic tubs, jugs and jars, metal cans, glass bottles and all kinds of paper.

“This is a perfect recycling cart right here,” said Melinda King, the assistant public services director for the city of High Point.

King and her team are out in the streets looking inside each recycling cart.

If there is something in there that doesn’t belong, they will leave behind a green tag marked with notes about what is not accepted.

“Don’t put the Styrofoam in the container, but we would still pick it up,” King said about one of the carts they inspected.

If it’s extremely contaminated, they won’t pick up your cart and will send you a letter.

“Are you interested in still recycling … If you really don’t want to recycle, that is fine, but we would rather you use an extra garbage cart which they can purchase as well so that we are not dealing with all that contamination within the recycling facility,” King said.

The goal is to get to every house on each route and educate about their system.

“Recycling changes from community to community, so this allows us to get that information out to property owners, renters and things like that so that they recycle what we are able to do versus what they may have come from in another location,” King said.

They started about one month ago, and it’s too early to see if it’s working.

The city hopes people can take a few small steps at home to make a big impact in recycling.