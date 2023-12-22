HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire two weeks before Christmas forced a High Point family of five to search for a new place to live.

“We all walked out of here with maybe 4-5 things to our name,” said Keith Bracken.

He lived all over the world during his time in the Marine Corps but ended up settling in High Point. A decision he could not be happier about after the way the community has stepped up after the tragedy.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, the three kids were at school and the parents were at a doctor’s appointment.

The family turtle was inside and survived. However, the rest of the items inside of the house were not as lucky as Bullet the turtle.

“I am not even sure what this used to be,” said Bracken as he sorted through a pile of memories on the ground in front of his house. “As far as this is concerned, none of this can be used,” he said while looking at the pile.

Windows around the entire house are boarded up and black marks serve as a constant reminder of the smoke, as the smell still lingers in the air.

“This is just from the heat and the smoke, the fire was all the way over there but the damage came throughout the entire house,” Bracken said during a devastating tour of the house. “You don’t realize how damaging this is, this wasn’t something we can come back and fix one room, this was everything and it is now all completely unusable,” he added.

Keith is ready to close that door and look ahead to rebuilding. “Everybody came through immediately,” Bracken said.

Keith made a phone call to the Heroes Center and Victor Jones gladly picked up the phone. “He’s a fellow marine that is family to me,” said Victor Jones, the chairman of the Heroes Center.

The organization paid for a hotel for Keith and his family. “They kept us off the street which was my biggest, honestly a big fear of mine was not having a place to stay,” Bracken said.

But Jones didn’t stop there, the Elks Lodge in High Point donated a $500 gift card and one of his friends, Alex Demmitt, wrote the family a check too. “Anything we can think of to kind of help ease this transitional period, we are going to try to do,” Jones said.

That includes food, prescriptions, clothes and even Christmas presents for the kids.

“When you go through times like this you are not on your own, there are organizations like ours and many other nonprofits depending on the specific needs, you need to tap into those resources, that is why we exist for times like this,” Jones said.

A lesson of love and generosity that Keith holds close to his heart. “I am extremely grateful and I just hope that in the future I can do the same for someone else,” Bracken said.

The house was a rental so Keith and his family are now searching for a new house to rent. Even though Christmas will be different this year, he is just happy to be together, safely, with his whole family, even the turtle.