HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A community is on edge after a 19-year-old out on bond three times got arrested for similar charges.

Noree Staton, 19, is in the High Point jail for several indecent exposure-related crimes.

The High Point Community Against Violence organization says it is time for them to step in. Their goal is to keep the community safe. Typically, they work with violent offenders with federal crimes once they are released on probation.

But in this case, they feel Staton is a threat to the community, and they need to get him the help he needs and protect people.

“He is a danger to society here in High Point, and we fear it will escalate into something else,” said Robert Martin, the executive director at High Point Community Against Violence.

Martin says his team is working to get Staton into an inpatient treatment facility in Greensboro.

“If we are able to get a resource for him to help with this behavior, that will benefit everybody,” Martin said.

High Point police referred that case to the organization. it’s the same way more than 2000 violent offenders came through their doors in the past 26 years. One of those is Trevor Hines.

“It’s been truly a success in my life, and it’s a blessing in disguise,” Hines said.

Hines has been in and out of jail and went to prison five times.

“Slinging drugs … very bad activities, having drugs and being violent,” Hines said about his past behavior.

After his release four years ago, he got help from High Point Community Against Violence.

“I still had a lot of old bad habits, but coming up here to the CAV program and the love and care they showed … made me stray from the streets and be more productive in my life,” Hines said.

Now at the age of 38, he is working each day to better himself and his community.

“I never thought I’d make it to this age. I never thought I would have grey hairs. I thought I was going to die at 26,” Hines said.

He prays his message of hope and resilience gets across to Staton.

“He needs some serious help. He needs help, and we are here for him,” Hines said. “They give you the advice and which route to go, but it is all up to you.”

The organization not only helps the offenders themselves but also their families. They are currently working with Staton’s mom to give her the support she needs during the process.