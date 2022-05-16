HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners in High Point are thanking city council members after they decided unanimously to vote against allowing developers to build a shopping complex on Skeet Road in High Point.

Monday’s meeting over the zoning of the potential complex lasted nearly two hours. Halvorsen Holdings proposed different ways to appeal to homeowners living nearby.

“This is the third time I’ve listened to these people present for their developer. They say that they keep tweaking it making it a little bit fancier each time,” said Debra Adams, a homeowner.

The Publix grocery store and shopping complex would have been on the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street and stretched through 12 acres of land.

“It was an unnecessary piece of property that didn’t need to be developed. It’s still 12 acres…we don’t need and stores…we’re close enough to anything that we want,” Adams said.

Adams said she would rather have a communal park built rather than a noisy shopping center across the street from her house.

“Convivence is nice, but you don’t always need it in your backyard. Not when the abundance of grocery stores, the abundance of strip malls…we have areas in High Point that are not well developed,” Adams said.