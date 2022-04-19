HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point church is planting seeds to help families deal with inflation.

Darryell Bass with Redeeming Love Word Ministries is hoping the big difference starts with his church’s first-ever community garden at the corner of RC Baldwin Avenue and Woodbury Street.

“You only have so many dollars, and you have to make them stretch. So if somebody can give you some fresh food, I think that can make a big difference,” Bass said.

He plans to plant seeds this week.

It could take between two and three months before fresh vegetables can be picked.