HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One High Point congregation is drawing comfort from one another after two mass shootings within two weeks have devastated the nation.

As details continue to come out about Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, people across the country are trying to make sense of it all.

At Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, people gathered for prayer and to console one another.

The senior lead pastor Dr. Jeff Patterson said he felt it was time for people to gather so that they could lean on each other, find hope and start healing.

“Nobody should be afraid to send their children to school, and children should never be afraid to go to school, and teachers shouldn’t be afraid to be teaching in school,” Patterson said. “We need to come together now. People are seeing a lot on the television, and it’s very painful. Our hearts are broken. And we know this breaks the heart of God. So we want to come together in a setting of worship and support each other and find some hope.”

Finding hope during a time of darkness can be difficult, but the leaders here say it starts by leaning on each other.

“I think we need to come together. We need to hug each other. We need to be more grateful and appreciative of each other,” Patterson said.