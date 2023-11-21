HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This Thanksgiving, many families are struggling to put food on the dinner table, and volunteers at Williams C.M.E Memorial Church did something pretty special Tuesday to help.

They gave out 10,000 meals to community members who needed them, and it’s been a tradition for churchgoers for 12 years.

This year, the downpour didn’t stop anyone coming to the church from bringing a free Thanksgiving meal and turkey.

“It means a lot. It means a lot to me to have because I don’t have a job … I’m doing the best I can,” said resident Karol Young.

“It’s a free turkey, and it gives me a chance to free up some cash so that I can still feed families,” said Mallory Quick who lives in High Point.

The food comes from donations from church members who have been collecting items since May.

Every year, Victoria Kelubia comes here to feed her family of five for Thanksgiving. It’s a meal she can’t afford otherwise.

These are trying times for many families in High Point.

Church members say they’ve seen more families needing food because of the rising cost of food.

This is the 12th year the church has hosted the free Thanksgiving meal event.

This year was first come, first serve, and the meals were gone in just two hours.