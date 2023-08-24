HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man has been accused of sexual battery against a woman he was doing chiropractic work on.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Fricke, 64, was working in his chiropractic office on Lexington Avenue in High Point when he “unlawfully and willfully did for the purpose of sexual arousal, sexual gratification engage in sexual contact,” with a patient he was doing treatment for back on on, “by force and against the will of the other person.”

Fricke is charged with a count of misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor use of premises for indecent exposure.

Founder of True Healing Under God, an activist group, John C. Barnett, held a press conference on Thursday along with the victim and the victim’s family to discuss the charges and to share the complaint addressed to the North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

The victim shared a video of the alleged contact during the press conference.

Fricke shows an active license to operate as a chiropractor through the North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners.