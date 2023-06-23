HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The state of North Carolina is saying goodbye to one of its leaders that made a change in the Triad.

After 35 years working as the director of Field Operations for the NC Department of Adult Corrections, Chris Oxendine retired from his duties.

“He will be greatly missed,” said Deputy Secretary at North Carolina of Adult Correction Tracy Lee.

Oxendine has left behind a legacy in the department.

He was a charter member of the Federal Project Safe Neighborhood program which began in High Point and became a national model for probation departments.

Chris participated in a presentation to Janet Reno, who was the presiding U.S. attorney general at the time. The department selected Chris to implement the program statewide.

He also changed policies within the agency to improve supervision.

But one of his highest achievements was helping an inmate have a second chance in life.

“One of my offenders … was a musician,” Chris said. “I got him a job at the coliseum in Greensboro … and he was working backstage and picked up a guitar and started playing. The guitar belongs to Prince. Prince actually asked him on stage to play with him.”

Chris was known for helping as many people as he can.

“I am very happy for him. I am sad for us and sad for the citizens … of North Carolina because we are losing a state employee and a state leader,” Lee said.

It’s because of his dedication to the people that Chris received the Governor’s Long Leaf Pine Award, which is the highest honor a person can get in North Carolina.

“My wife supported me … but it also has been a family effort. Without them, I couldn’t have done it. They’ve always been in my life,” Chris said.

Chris doesn’t have a plan to slow down.

He will be joining his brother for the family company: Oxendine Security Company Where he plans to continue to serve his community in the Triad.