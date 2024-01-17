HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The High Point Police Department and High Point Community Against Violence are getting back to basics by teaming up to pound the pavement in a nuisance area of the city.

It’s an effort they’ve taken on before when homicides and other violent crime shook neighborhoods. Now, they’re focusing more on drug activity.

“Any time you have a house, business other location that is a center of crime, it festers,” said Lt. Matt Blackman with the High Point Police Department. “Drug dealing is not victimless. It does drive violent crime.”

It’s a link Robert Martin, executive director of High Point Community Against Violence, has seen in his non-profit work and his 30 years as a probation officer.

“If you’re dealing drugs, you probably have a gun,” Martin said. “You’re scared of me because I have a gun then you’re carrying a gun.”

The spiral and cycle is something neighbors in the Ennis Street area are tired of. High Point police believe they have identified the home at the center of the problem.

“Since the beginning of 2023, we’ve had around 140 calls for service here,” Blackman said. “Since 2000, we’ve had over 300.”

The canvassing effort is meant to empower neighbors to speak out.

“It’s their neighborhood, they need to take it back,” Martin said.

On Wednesday morning, officers and community members and city leaders mapped their route before splitting off into two groups. They spent an hour placing flyers on windshields and knocking on doors to start a conversation with neighbors.

Carol Smith runs Lydia House just up the street. It’s a non-profit focused on helping women involved in substance use and prostitution.

“My target is substance abuse, and a lot of my stuff comes from substance abuse,” Smith said.

She felt compelled to canvas to have a positive impact on where she works and knowing how it takes one person to change a life.

“I once was that person on the other side of the door. I was a drug addict, and I know that if you persevere, change will come,” Smith said.

The southside area where Ennis Street is was a big focus in the early 2000’s when the department first started canvassing areas.

High Point police say they are hoping to plan more canvassing events to empower neighbors.